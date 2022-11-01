Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Flood survivor is gifted a new home

Flood survivor gets new home
Flood survivor gets new home(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods.

Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks.

“It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.

On Tuesday, Holcomb received a new home on the spot where he old one used to stand.

“We stood on the old porch of the old flooded home with Tracy, Shirley’s daughter, and I looked around and just said ‘we can build a home here,” said Appalachia Service Project President and CEO, Walter Crouch.

The Appalachia Service Project built Shirley’s new home, and it’s hopefully the first of many for flood survivors.

“We’ve been in this area for over 50 years as an organization, and so we really would like to build a minimum of 100 new homes if the funding becomes available,” said Crouch.

Six more families are in line to receive a new home, with work already started on two.

“To see the result of so many people volunteering and caring about not just this family, but families all throughout Eastern Kentucky, and to watch Shirley get the key to her new home was a pretty emotional moment,” said Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear.

Local and state representatives were there, including the First Lady Britainy Beshear and State Representative Angie Hatton.

“We’ve been on television in Eastern Kentucky a whole lot with this flood, and this is finally a really happy one,” said Hatton.

All of the furniture in the home was also donated for free.

“There’s not even words to say how grateful I am, and that God sent them my way and I got the help I needed,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb’s home is the first of a projected 50 homes to be built for ‘phase one’ of the Appalachia Service Project’s long-term Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing

Latest News

Justin Kirk (left) and Gregory Tolbert (right) have been charged with murder in the shooting...
2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg
Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Preston Highway on reports of a...
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Okolona
The crash between an SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Hikes Point
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264