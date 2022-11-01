FORECAST: Watch for areas of fog tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Foggy weather the next two mornings

Potential for record warmth into the weekend

Weekend rain chance remains with low confidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s, depending on the amount of sunshine.

Partly cloudy at times with areas of fog developing overnight.

Use caution if you are traveling overnight into early Wednesday. Fog and/or drizzle possible early in the day with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm later in the day as a result.

Clearing skies early on with dense fog looking more likely to develop later in the night.

