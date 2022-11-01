Former congressman Ron Mazzoli dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who represented much of the Louisville area in the U.S. House for two dozen years has died.

Romano Mazzoli passed away today at age 89. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday tomorrow.

Mazzoli served as a member of the House of Representative from Kentucky’s Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the current 3rd District congressman, released the following statement:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did—throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.

“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007—oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name—whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”

Funeral arrangements for Mazzoli have not been annoucned.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.