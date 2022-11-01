Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Powerball jackpot reaching the second-highest in the game’s 30-year history, Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets.

The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot was not drawn on Monday.

The Kentucky Lottery said it will be hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger on Mud Lane in Louisville to give away free tickets while supplies last.

Guests will be provided coupons which can be traded for a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

Giveaways will also take place at the event, according to a release.

If won, the cash option amount for Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated at $596.7 million.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

