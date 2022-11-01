Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond.

Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son.

The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to whip him for poking a hole in the wall.

Police say the child’s room had feces all over the walls and on blankets on the floor where the child slept.

Leona Burns is the child’s grandmother. Police say she never reported any of the abuse going on in the home, even though she knew about it.

Brown is charged with criminal abuse. Burns is charged with facilitation to criminal abuse.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash

Latest News

From left: Mark Fox (D), Dan Seum, Jr. (R)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
FORECAST: Watch for areas of fog tonight
Former Kentucky congressman Romano Mazzoli died November 1, 2022 at the age of 89. Mazzoli...
Former congressman Ron Mazzoli dies
Local investor purchases Hadley Pottery to help business stay open in Louisville