Ky. county Sept. 2022 unemployment data released

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE News)

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released.

Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data.

This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

The jobless rate only rose in Hancock County and no counties stayed at the same rate.

Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless at 2.5%.

The county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes.

The state’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 3.3% for September 2022 and 3.3% for the nation.

For the state’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate, click or tap here.

