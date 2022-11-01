Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting.(KCTV5 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

As officers responded to Gallagher Street, a man was being taken in a passenger vehicle to University Hospital for treatment of injuries in the shooting.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing by LMPD. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

