Local investor purchases Hadley Pottery to help business stay open in Louisville

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fixture beloved for generations announced earlier this year that it would be going out of business.

However, Hadley Pottery is expected to stay in business after local investor and philanthropist, Brook Smith, bought the ceramics shop.

The historic building on Story Avenue will be renovated and Smith plans to improve production, according to a release.

After being in business for more than 80 years, shoppers can expect Hadley Pottery to be in full stabilization by mid 2023.

