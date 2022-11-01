Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville radio station begins 24/7 Christmas music for the season

One Louisville radio station said it's never too early for holiday music and flipped the switch to 24/7 Christmas and holiday hits on Tuesday.
One Louisville radio station said it’s never too early for holiday music and flipped the switch to 24/7 Christmas and holiday hits on Tuesday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville radio station said it’s never too early for holiday music and flipped the switch to 24/7 Christmas and holiday hits on Tuesday.

SummitMedia Louisville’s Mix 106.9, an adult contemporary station, announced they flipped over to “Louisville’s Original Christmas Music Station” at 9 a.m.

The station will be playing only modern and classic Christmas and holiday-music from now through Christmas night, according to a release.

In addition, the station said it would bring Christmas spirit to Louisville and Southern Indiana with a podcast featuring Santa Claus, holiday contests and more.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

