Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland...
One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.(wifr)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital alert and conscious.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

There are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

