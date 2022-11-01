Mayor’s Week of Valor kicks off to honor Louisville veterans and active-duty military

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of a series of events to honor and celebrate the city’s veterans, active-duty military and their families.

The ninth-annual Mayor’s Week of Valor began on Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 12, according to a release from the Mayor’s office.

Mayor’s Week of Valor, announced in partnership with the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville, will include more than 20 community and civic events.

Louisville Metro will also be hosting the Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This year, attendees will be able to walk through the venue where military and veterans’ organizations set up displays to observe.

“Our Week of Valor is a time to celebrate and to thank the brave men and women who have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America, to keep us safe and to keep us free,” Fischer said in a release. “We’re asking everyone across the community to participate in the Week of Valor and to find some way to recognize, support, and honor all of our veterans, military families and active-duty service members for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country.”

During Tuesday’s ceremony, a moment of silence was held for all local veterans including Fischer’s father, George Fischer, a U.S. Air Force veteran who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 25.

For a full calendar of Mayor’s Week of Valor events, click or tap here.

