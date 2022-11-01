Norton Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of Hikes Point campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new $16 million healthcare facility will be open soon to expand pediatric care in Hikes Point.

On Monday, Norton Children’s Hospital debuted the 45,000-square-foot facility which will be the home for orthopedic care, eye care and primary care.

The location will also be the home for the new Norton Children’s Autism Center which Norton Children’s said will provide the best care for children diagnosed on the spectrum.

Inside the new facility is an activity gym, simulation studio apartment, group therapy rooms and more.

”I’ll tell you, one of the things I think really excites me about this is the opportunity to really wrap around families, making sure we’re having multidisciplinary care, pulling folks together to really talk about the challenges that children may be having,” Dr. Steve Hester, Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer said.

The new center is set to open on Nov. 7.

