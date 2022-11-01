Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified.

Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Friday on reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers found a man at the location, later identified as Hendricks, who had been shot. Louisville EMS confirmed Hendricks died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

