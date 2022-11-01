Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed.

Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed the man was driving a Hyundai car and was heading west in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry.

The car crossed into the path of a Toyota SUV heading east on North Mulberry, Denham said.

Police said the man driving the Hyundai died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota SUV, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by Elizabethtown PD’s collision reconstruction team.

