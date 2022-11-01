Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November

A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the...
A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday.(Facebook: Sherman Minton Renewal Project)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

During the closure, crews will begin demolition work associated with Phase 2 of the renewal project.

The closure was originally scheduled for early October before being delayed twice after determining additional work was needed to make the traffic switch.

During the closure, the I-64 eastbound ramp from West Spring Street will close along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal project said through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge, instead requiring an exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and accessing I-64 West through local roads.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LMPD said at least five cars were involved.
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name

Latest News

All lanes reopen on I-65 South near Arthur Street
A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Update: I-65 North left lanes back open
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville