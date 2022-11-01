Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

During the closure, crews will begin demolition work associated with Phase 2 of the renewal project.

The closure was originally scheduled for early October before being delayed twice after determining additional work was needed to make the traffic switch.

During the closure, the I-64 eastbound ramp from West Spring Street will close along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal project said through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge, instead requiring an exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and accessing I-64 West through local roads.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.