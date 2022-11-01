Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating

City of Shively Fire & Police Headquarters
City of Shively Fire & Police Headquarters(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them.

Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash, which Indiana State Police said happened about 3:47 a.m. on Oct. 19.

New Albany police said an officer tried to stop the car and began chasing it until the driver lost control of on West Daisy Lane.

According to police, the stolen car hit a tree near the intersection of West Daisy Lane and Trinity Run Court.

Sergeant Jordan Brown with Shively Police said this is the second carjacking they’ve seen this year.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Antonio Porter.

According to ISP, Porter was driving a 2013 Hyundai Veloster with a juvenile in the passenger seat.

Porter and the juvenile were transported to the hospital, where Porter later died.

The juvenile was treated and released.

Brown warned the season is approaching where car thefts tend to spike.

”Lock your car when you are not in it,” Sergeant Jordan Brown said. “Shut your vehicle off, especially when we are getting to the time of year when people like to warm their vehicles up before work in the mornings.”

Indiana State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

