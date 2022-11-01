Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman killed in hit-and-run at I-264 and Poplar Level Road identified

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt and WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night.

Officers found an adult woman who had been hit at the location shortly before 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the woman was walking in the road when she was hit by a vehicle heading north. Police said the vehicle did not stop and continued heading north.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving, Ellis said.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County coroner identified the woman as 33-year-old Megan Slone and determined she died from blunt force injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash

Latest News

Former Kentucky congressman Romano Mazzoli died November 1, 2022 at the age of 89. Mazzoli...
Former congressman Ron Mazzoli dies
From left: Mark Fox (D), Dan Seum, Jr. (R)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Local investor purchases Hadley Pottery to help business stay open in Louisville
It's the fourth one in Louisville.
Con Huevos! opens new location