Woman killed in hit-and-run at I-264 and Poplar Level Road

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night.

Officers found an adult woman who had been hit at the location shortly before 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the woman was walking in the road when she was hit by a vehicle heading north. Police said the vehicle did not stop and continued heading north.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

