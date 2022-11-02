2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September.

Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Kirk was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police said they arrived around 3 p.m. that afternoon and found a man in his 50s who had been shot at the location.

Family confirmed the man’s identity as Terry Dedrick. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Kirk and Tolbert have been booked in Metro Corrections and are both due in court on Wednesday.

