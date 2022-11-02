27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Thornton’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, as previously confirmed by Louisville Metro Police.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found Thornton, who had been shot at the location. Officials said he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit said they were conducting interviews to determine if all parties were accounted for in the incident.

