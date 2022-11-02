Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana.

According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The cause of the outage has not been determined at this time.

To look at the Duke Energy outage map and to stay update on restoration times, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

Cards hold first media day under head coach Kenny Payne
UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season
The fire department said working smoke alarms were “essential in alarming sleeping guests.”
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Generic graphic
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
A doctor is reminding people that they can get the flu shot at the same time as other...
Norton Healthcare already seeing a rise in flu cases