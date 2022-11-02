LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana.

According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The cause of the outage has not been determined at this time.

To look at the Duke Energy outage map and to stay update on restoration times, click or tap here.

