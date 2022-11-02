Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control

Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters will head to the polls in less than a week and be faced with two proposed constitutional amendment questions (read below).

One of those amendments has been more publicized than the other. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.

“Historically, Kentucky has had a very strong governor,” said Dr.Stephen Voss, associate professor of political science at UK. “Especially, because the legislature doesn’t get to meet for very long, and when the cats are away, the mouse gets to play.”

As of 2021, Kentucky was one of 14 states in which only the governor could call a special session. On November 8, voters will decide on whether or not to change that and allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session.

It’s a clash of power that has been brewing since the pandemic between a Democratic governor and a Republican legislature.

“There was a lot of legislation passed aimed at the Governor because legislators were angry at his COVID policies, but they didn’t really change much the governorship because they were fairly focused on emergency powers related things or other COVID-related things,” said Voss.

Voss is a specialist in elections and voting behavior. He tells us the limited publicity Amendment 1, has gotten isn’t surprising for a constitutional amendment of this nature, unlike Amendment 2 which deals with abortion rights.

MORE

Amendment 1 boils down to a fight over control. Right now, the governor also dictates what’s on the agenda of the special session when it’s called.

“If the legislature can call itself into special session, they’ll be able to decide also what topics they’d like to address,” said Voss.

The ballot measure is 154 words and Voss says it may hurt its chances of getting passed.

“The length of Amendment 1 is also something it has going against it,” said Voss. “Voters have a tendency to get suspicious and just want to vote no, and the longer it gets, the harder the amendment proposal becomes to process the more that sort of gut level, ‘I’m just gonna vote against this.’”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
Police lights generic.
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
On Wednesday, a line formed outside the Story Avenue factory in Butchertown before business...
New owner of Hadley Pottery puts his money where his heart is
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president