Arrest made in connection to shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old was arrested by Indiana State Police detectives in connection to the shots fired into Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home back in September.

No one was hurt from the shooting, but ISP detectives recovered multiple shell casings, according to a release.

The teenager was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, which is a level 5 felony.

The juvenile was arrested in Floyd County and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is still being investigated.

