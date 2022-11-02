Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Arrest made in connection to shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old was arrested by Indiana State Police detectives in connection to the shots fired into Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home back in September.

No one was hurt from the shooting, but ISP detectives recovered multiple shell casings, according to a release.

The teenager was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, which is a level 5 felony.

The juvenile was arrested in Floyd County and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in...
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

Latest News

Update: 911 service issue in Jefferson County resolved
Generic police lights
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville
Ramp from I-264 West to Dixie Highway South blocked due to overturned semi-truck
A man died from the shooting back in July.
Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting