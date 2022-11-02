Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in...
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

Latest News

Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Update: 911 service issue in Jefferson County resolved