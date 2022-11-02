Contact Troubleshooters
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections.

The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Wednesday’s question focuses on what could be causing the number of homicides the city is facing.

“The city is suffering through its third straight year of triple digit homicides. Based on your observations, why do you think this is happening?”

Watch the full response to these questions below:

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf:



Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg:



