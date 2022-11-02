Contact Troubleshooters
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges

Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's website, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges.

A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces 12 counts, including one count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of video voyeurism, three counts of tampering with a witness and six counts of distributing obscene matter to minors.

The documents state the incident in question happened in May 2022.

The superintendent of the school district says they were made aware of the situation last spring and that he has not been involved with the baseball program since then.

