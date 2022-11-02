FORECAST: Clouds hold tough into the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Foggy Thursday morning

Warmth takes over this weekend

Saturday features our next rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are going to be tough to rid of into the afternoon. Even some spotty very light rain across Southern Kentucky that may push closer to I-64 at times with most areas now seeing much of this even hitting the ground.

As clouds start to break up more tonight, the stage is set for valley/river fog later tonight. As of now, chances look higher east of I-65. We’ll continue to monitor the trends on this.

Areas of morning fog and clouds will give way to mainly sunny skies during Thursday afternoon. Highs climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.