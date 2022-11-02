Contact Troubleshooters
Hundreds line up for free $1.2 billion Kentucky Lottery ticket giveaway

By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Lottery hosted an event from 10a.m. to 11a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger on Mud Lane in Louisville to give away free tickets and t-shirts.

The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs Wednesday night: $1.2 billion. Kentucky Lottery said it is the second largest prize in the the Powerball’s 30-year history.

Guests were provided coupons Wednesday morning, which can be traded for a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

“I think when people start to hear that B, it’s like did they say billion? Billion I got to get in on that,” Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery CEO said.

”I’ll be 80 in February and I haven’t missed one. I just don’t win,” lottery player Helen Conatser said.

There hasn’t been a winner in Kentucky since December 2009. A couple from Georgetown won $128.6 million dollars.

Kentucky Lottery said the odds of winnings any money is 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

”It’s got some birthday numbers and other things in it and so I’m feeling kind of really good about it. So I’m hoping that I’ll win. if it only wins a little bit or it don’t win at all..it doesn’t matter. But it still-having it gives you a little bit of hope,” lottery player Jeanie Fougnie said.

If won, the cash option amount for Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated at $596.7 million.

Kentucky Lottery said the world record jackpot is $1.586 billion dollars won.

Powerball drawings will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET. If no one wins Wednesday night, the next drawing will be Saturday.

