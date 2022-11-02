Contact Troubleshooters
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures.

According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project.

From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between KY 155/Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and I-65 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.

Beginning at 8p.m. Thursday, the right lane of I-265 North between I-64 (Exit 25) and Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) will be closed for a beam setting. The ramp from I-265 North to Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and the ramp from I-64 West to I-265 North (Exit 19B) will also be closed.

The closures will last until 6a.m. Friday.

Work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other events.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through active work zones. Signage will be placed to alert drivers of construction zones and closures.

