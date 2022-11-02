LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Okolona on Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Preston Highway on reports of a person who had been struck, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Early investigation revealed a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle heading north on Preston Highway.

The car did not stop and continued heading north following the crash.

The man who was struck was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police confirmed all parties have been accounted for in the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

