LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries

Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro Police Department(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have modified their dispatch response and will once again be responding to crashes and burglary alarms.

LMPD confirmed the update to service response was issued on Oct. 31, more than two years after changes were made to dispatching due to the pandemic.

Back in March 2020, former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced the changes, stating individuals who were involved in wrecks would instead be directed to fill out an online collision report.

The update on Monday states officers will now be dispatched out to theft calls over $10,000 (excluding stolen vehicles), all traffic accidents and collisions as well as burglary alarms and calls.

LMPD said changes were made due to a decrease in COVID-related cases and to resume more normal duties.

