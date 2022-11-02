Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic.

The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.

This updated policy may be good news for citizens moving forward, the folks who did not have officers respond to their incidents are still suffering.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they will now respond to several non-violent incidents which include theft, burglaries and crashes. The news coming as a breath of fresh air for citizens and their attorneys.

“With this, we are going to be able to have the documentation we need for their insurance claims to help not only with their property damage but with their injury claims,” Murphy & Associates PLC’s Lead Case Manager, Christine Marshbank said.

Marshbank said she has had several clients told to fill out state forms at their scenes, but those forms don’t compare to a police report or investigation.

“It’s imperative. There are so many steps in investigating an accident as soon as it happens,” Marshbank said.

Back in April, John Boel looked into the lack of LMPD response in a WAVE News Troubleshooter investigation that showed residents who never got justice.

“Car comes barreling out, hit me head on. “She reached back in the car, grabbed a small child, and took off,” remembered hit and run victim J.R. Dezarn.

“Took off?”

“Took off running across the parking lot,”

But Dezran and many others who may not have gotten to tell their story, now have a better chance to protect themselves.

“We need our clients to have a voice, we need the witnesses to have a voice that see these accidents and the ability to really not allow these insurance companies to take advantage of the clients,” Marshbank said.

We reached out to LMPD for an interview Wednesday, and they responded with a statement saying:

“LMPD will resume dispatch responses to burglaries, all traffic accidents/collisions, and thefts over $10,000, excluding stolen vehicles. The change was made due to a decrease in COVID-19-related cases and the desire to return to normal operations. In March 2020, LMPD changed its response to most non-violent criminal incidents requiring a police report due to the pandemic. LMPD will always prioritize violent offenses and will allocate its resources appropriately to resume pre-pandemic responses to non-violent incidents.”

The revision went into place October 31, 2022.

