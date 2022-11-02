Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Urban League welcomes new president

Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.

After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.

“It is really our charge to help the black community and those at the margins and socioeconomic equality status,” said Dr. Price. “We didn’t get to this place of a racially polarized city overnight. This has been a continually problem, and it has been exacerbated over the past two years. Our goal is to highlight and amplify why bridges are necessary and why we need more connection between the communities to get to a better place.”

Dr. Price hopes to build more unity through education, encouragement, and action. She hopes to not only continue the work the league has done but elevate it for the future. She explains if more people interact with the Urban League, they may be able to understand and see issues plaguing marginalized communities.

“It can be frustrating when you lived through this stuff and experienced racism on a daily basis,” said Dr. Price. “When people say it’s not relevant or not happening, that’s hurtful and painful. It impacts your spirit. It shows how you go to school and work. We must understand the impact this has on everything, education, work force, and justice system.”

Dr. Price shares the goal of the Louisville Urban League is to empower and change lives. She hopes to encourage more people to use a power they already have.

“Use your voice. Vote. We really want people to go out and vote,” said Dr. Price. “Understand that the predicament we are currently in, the injustices we have seen in this city have a lot to do with the voting process. People who are showing up at the polls are not. We are encouraging people to go out and vote and express their choices.”

Dr. Kish Cumi Price began her duties on Nov. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
On Wednesday, a line formed outside the Story Avenue factory in Butchertown before business...
New owner of Hadley Pottery puts his money where his heart is
LMPD revised special order
LMPD revised special order
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides