Man charged with assault, DUI after hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Okolona

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle and driving away in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Terry, 19, was charged with first degree assault and driving under the influence in connection to the incident which occurred in the 8000 block of Preston Highway.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, where officers said a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle heading north on Preston Highway.

The driver continued heading north following the crash.

Officials later said that Terry had parked on Huntington Lane after the crash happened, called his father, and returned to the scene with him shortly before 10 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Terry appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea. A judge placed Terry’s bond at $25,000 and is due back in court on Nov. 10.

