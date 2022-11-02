Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday.

The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe.

Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms worked exactly like they were supposed to and were “essential in alarming sleeping guests.”

Those guests, however, were evacuated. One person went to the hospital with likely smoke inhalation.

When initial responding firefighters got to the scene, they called for all on-duty crews.

”We want to make sure it was well covered, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Amy Inman, a spokesperson for the City of Elizabethtown, “so they called all units to make sure it was [safe].”

The fire started above the bathroom in one of the rooms, between the ceiling and the roof. Crews worked to make sure it was completely extinguished.

“When they’re here it’s all business,” said Inman. “They secured the perimeter. They had everyone outside of that. They evacuated the building, took all precautions necessary to make sure everyone was safe.”

After an investigation, the fire department says the cause of the fire was electrical, and not suspicious in nature.

Several guests had to remove their belongings and find a new place to stay.

