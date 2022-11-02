Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash near Hikes Point on Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the crash between an SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m.

No details were provided on how the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said all parties remained on scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

