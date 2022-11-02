Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare already seeing a rise in flu cases

(WLUC)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health experts are warning about a rough start to flu season. They say this season is hitting earlier than usual too.

CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths from flu. Norton Healthcare says the positivity rate within their system has jumped from 4 percent to 10 percent in just one week.

Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious diseases specialist, says he wants to see the flu vaccination rate rise instead. He says the flu vaccine seems to be less popular this year compared to previous seasons.

Dr. Schulz is reminding people that they can get the flu shot at the same time as other vaccinations, including the COVID-19 booster. He also said getting the vaccine is easier than treatment for the flu.

“We really don’t have much for treatment for influenza,” Dr. Schulz said. “So if you get severe influenza, there’s really not much we can do other than provide supportive care and that’s a real problem. That’s another reason why it’s so important to get ahead of it and get immunized to try to prevent getting to the point where you need treatments that really aren’t readily available.”

Doctors suggest getting the shot as soon as you can, as it takes about two weeks to be effective.

