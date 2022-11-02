‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ speaks on jail system issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville and National organizations of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) held a press conference Wednesday about the conditions of the jail and impact of the upcoming election.

According to SURJ, this past year 12 people have died while being housed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Members of SURJ saw the conditions of the jail and expressed how inhumane the facility was.

”Imagine if we put the millions of dollars used in locking people up into housing, substance abuse treatment, mental health support, jobs, education, and other solutions,” Sonja Wilde-Devries LSURJ Leader and Organizer said. “We can do better.”

The organizations are working to bring down the cash bail system and end mass incarceration.

To learn more about SURJ and LSURJ, click or tap here.

