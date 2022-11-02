Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! 11/12

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers.

Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable.

A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind and a period of rain. It remains unclear if t-storms will be a factor but for now, it looks like a batch of showers.

Warm weather will hold into next week with a pattern change showing up after 11/12.

More on that in the video!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

