SnowTALK! 11/12

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers.
Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable.
A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind and a period of rain. It remains unclear if t-storms will be a factor but for now, it looks like a batch of showers.
Warm weather will hold into next week with a pattern change showing up after 11/12.
