Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

A man died from the shooting back in July.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody.

A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers.

Shrivers is a suspect in the shooting back on July 28 on Georgetown Place. The man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds died at University Hospital.

Shrivers being charged with the following:

  • Murder (Complicity)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st (Complicity)
  • Tampering w/Physical Evidence (Complicity)

Related: Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in...
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

Latest News

Ramp from I-265 West to Dixie Highway South blocked due to overturned semi-truck
FORECAST: Gloomy Wednesday ahead; Areas of fog possible overnight
A man died from the shooting back in July.
Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment