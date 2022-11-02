Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody.

A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers.

Shrivers is a suspect in the shooting back on July 28 on Georgetown Place. The man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds died at University Hospital.

Shrivers being charged with the following:

Murder (Complicity)

Wanton Endangerment 1st (Complicity)

Tampering w/Physical Evidence (Complicity)

Related: Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.