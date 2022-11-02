Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody.
A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers.
Shrivers is a suspect in the shooting back on July 28 on Georgetown Place. The man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds died at University Hospital.
Shrivers being charged with the following:
- Murder (Complicity)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st (Complicity)
- Tampering w/Physical Evidence (Complicity)
