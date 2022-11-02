Contact Troubleshooters
UofL expects ruling from NCAA IARP on Thursday, according to Pat Forde

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday afternoon that the University of Louisville will get a ruling from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) on Thursday.

The University is facing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. The alleged violations were committed while the men’s basketball program was still on probation for prior offenses.

The case stems from an FBI investigation that was made public in September of 2017.

UofL has been through four men’s head basketball coaches and three athletic directors during that time frame.

