UofL Health’s new department focused on employee mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health has launched a new department the Institute of Staff Resilience, Wellness and Mental Well-Being. This new department is focusing on their employee’s mental health.

According to the release, the goal is to create an infrastructure at each facility that supports behavioral access and connectivity to coping for all UofL Health employees.

The services will be available on-site at UofL Health’s Academic Medical Center campus and online through the employee portal.

Organizers say the goal is to create an infrastructure at each facility that supports behavioral access and connectivity to coping for all UofL Health employees.

”We know that we can’t take stress out of the work environment that we have because it is so demanding,” Lindsey Journey, Employee Support and Wellness Manager said. “And again the culture is very stressful, but we wanted to be able to give them all of the resources as possible to able to work through that in a healthy way.”

UofL Hospital currently has a relaxation room, individual and group crisis support and assistance with mental wellness resource navigation.

As they expand, UofL Health plans on having an on-site therapist and various support groups for staff.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.