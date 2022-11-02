Contact Troubleshooters
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday

By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After waiting for over five years, the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team and their fans will soon have an answer on what NCAA infractions the program will face.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated was the first to report that the ruling from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, is expected on Thursday.

I have confirmed that that is the case.

This began in September 2017 and was on the heels of another protracted investigation that saw UofL self-impose a postseason ban in 2016 when James Ramsey was president, Rick Pitino was head coach and Tom Jurich was athletic director.

During the five-year period, UofL has been through four different head coaches - from Pitino to David Padgett to Chris Mack to Kenny Payne. They have been through three different athletic directors - Jurich, Vince Tyra and Josh Heird, along with five different presidents - Ramsey, Neville Pinto, Gregory Postel, Neeli Bendapudi, Lori Gonzalez. Pinto, Postel and Gonzalez held the post on an interim basis.

Rulings by the IARP in cases involving NC State and Memphis seemed light and did not punish current players as much as prior rulings by the NCAA infractions committee had. The concerning element for UofL is that the program was already probation so the punishment could be more severe.

The Brian Bowen recruitment is at the center of the UofL case. He never played a game for the Cards.

There are also some minor allegations against Chris Mack that were added to the case. Mack is out of coaching, and the offenses he was charged with are now allowed within NCAA rules.

The university chose to go through the IARP process. Schools cannot appeal a ruling from that body, so what we hear from them will be final.

