UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week and theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center.

According to the release, special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned as well as promotions to celebrate students, season ticket holders, children, community heroes and many more.

There are also opportunities to help those in need around the holidays.

The list below identifies each game with the specific theme:

Bellarmine - Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9p.m. (Season opener game)

UofL will be celebrating the start of the Kenny Payne era with themed giveaways and promotions to honor the new coach’s homecoming, including rally towels and student section shirts.

Wright State - Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1p.m. (Ville’ns Appreciation Day)

The game will feature student-only giveaways and promotions honoring the Cards’ official student section, The Ville’ns.

For a full list of the upcoming theme games, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.