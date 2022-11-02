Update: 911 service issue in Jefferson County resolved
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UPDATE: Verizon Wireless resolved the issues with making 911 calls, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Verizon Wireless reported issues with 911 service for residents throughout Jefferson County
Anyone who can’t reach 911 should dial 574-2111, option 5.
That’s according to a LENSAlert issued by Louisville Metro Emergency Services Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.