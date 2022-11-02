Contact Troubleshooters
Update: 911 service issue in Jefferson County resolved

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UPDATE: Verizon Wireless resolved the issues with making 911 calls, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Verizon Wireless reported issues with 911 service for residents throughout Jefferson County

Anyone who can’t reach 911 should dial 574-2111, option 5.

That’s according to a LENSAlert issued by Louisville Metro Emergency Services Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

