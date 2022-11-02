Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road.

Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264, police confirmed.

Early investigation revealed 33-year-old Megan Slone had been crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle heading north.

Slone was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop once the woman was hit and continued to head north.

On Tuesday, Moore was booked in Metro Corrections. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

