Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road.

Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264, police confirmed.

Early investigation revealed 33-year-old Megan Slone had been crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle heading north.

Slone was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop once the woman was hit and continued to head north.

On Tuesday, Moore was booked in Metro Corrections. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Department
LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries
LMPD Chief Erika Shields is calling for more transparency and believes the public should be...
LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency
District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce...
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
At Pleasure Ridge Park High School, the welding academy shares a special relationship with a...
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville