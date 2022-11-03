Contact Troubleshooters
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

Ticket purchased at Speedway
The woman, who wants to be anonymous, was gifted the winning ticket from her husband.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million.

Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.

He told lottery officials he will buy tickets for family members and divvy the tickets up once he gets home.

She was very surprised to find out the ticket she had matched the five white ball numbers to win the game’s 2nd prize.

This prize usually pays $1 million; however, her husband chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2 million.

Her husband had taken the tickets to the store to check them when he saw the ‘you’ve won $2,000,000′ display on the screen.

When he got home, he told his wife, “You’ve won two million dollars!” “You’re pulling my leg,” she said. “You did, I scanned it three times to make sure,” he told her. “I about fell over,” she said.

The day before claiming the ticket, the couple stopped at a store so that she could see the message for herself on the big screen. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Last Thursday, they made the drive to lottery headquarters where she received a check for $1,420,000, after taxes. They told officials they planned to invest the winnings and already had an appointment with a financial planner.

Speedway will receive a bonus for $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

