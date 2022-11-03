Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool.

A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.

JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies.

The videos show a female bus driver walking up and down the row while yelling at the kids. The bus was full of students from Westport Middle School.

Some of the kids appear to make fun of the situation, but Ivan Zavala, whose daughter was on the bus, said that’s no excuse.

“You know it’s disturbing to us as parents,” Zavala said. “My child is being bad? Just give me that call. Let me be the one to yell if I’m going to yell.”

Zavala said his daughter told him the bus driver was frustrated because she was lost.

At some point, the driver stopped the bus and the kids took out their phones to start recording.

It’s unclear what led to that point in the bus ride. However, that’s not the only thing that has Zavala worried.

“She was driving a bit reckless, which is a bit disturbing,” Zavala said. “My daughter’s telling me, ‘I just want to get out of the bus.’ And apparently other kids felt the same so at my daughter’s stop, numerous kids got off. That is not their bus stop.”

For Zavala, Wednesday’s incident is part of a bigger problem.

This is not the first time he’s had issues with the bus system at JCPS.

Two months ago, he dealt with another bus driver who didn’t know where they were going.

“They were very, very rude,” Zavala said. “Made the kids feel very uncomfortable. My daughter’s calling me worried like, ‘He drove past, he’s not returning.’”

When he called to find out what was going on, he said the bus compound had no idea.

A similar thing happened Wednesday.

“When I called Westport Middle School, she said, ‘We don’t have nothing to do with that, you’re going to have to call the bus compound,’” Zavala said. “When I call them, they’re just kind of rude. I understand the frustration of being understaffed, but these are our children.”

Zavala feels like the drivers, like the one in the video, aren’t being trained properly to do their jobs.

“I’m upset with her, but at the same time, I just feel like the bus compound or the schools need to do a better job to also make sure that she’s put in a position to succeed,” Zavala said.

JCPS sent us a statement that said:

“This afternoon, we received concerns about the behavior of one of our bus drivers. We take these concerns very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation. The driver has been removed from driving duties during the investigation. All of our drivers go through an extensive training process and background check before they are permitted to transport our students.”

