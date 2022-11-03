Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Delphi murder case being appointed new judge, former judge recuses himself

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - A Carroll County judge who was assigned the case for Richard Allen, accused of killing 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” Germain, recused himself from the case on Thursday.

Judge Benjamin A. Diener requested to be recused from the case, according to the Indiana Supreme Court.

The court is now in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Frank Gull as special judge in the case.

The announcement was made shortly after the judge agreed to release more details in the case following a “storm” of requests for updates.

The Indiana Supreme Court said a judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal and a special judge will be appointed to the case.

A motion was also fled Thursday to transfer Allen into the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

The motion stated Allen was “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the death of Williams and German, who disappeared after hiking on the Monon High Bridge in Feb. 2017.

A court date for Allen is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
The lawmakers are reacting to ongoing problems at the juvenile center in Lyndon.
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood