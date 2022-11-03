IARP issues ruling on UofL men’s basketball investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days.

That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

This all centers around claims that Adidas officials paid the father of recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 to get his son to attend UofL. That is a level one infraction, but it was allegedly committed while UofL was already on probation for the Katina Powell recruiting sex scandal. Bowen never played a game for UofL.

This investigation into the scheme led to the dismissals of head coach Rick Pitino and UofL athletic director Tom Jurich in October of 2017.

The ruling did not issue punishments for former Cardinal head coaches Rick Pitino or Chris Mack.

The IARP ruling states that two former UofL assistant coaches, Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair, each received a two-year show cause order.

The program was fined $5,000 and received a two week ban on communication with recruits during the 2022-23 school year. UofL could have faced a postseason ban, scholarship reductions and more.

UofL will lose seven recruiting days and be placed on probation for two years.

UofL cannot appeal this ruling

