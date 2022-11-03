Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

IARP issues ruling on UofL men’s basketball investigation

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days.

That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

This all centers around claims that Adidas officials paid the father of recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 to get his son to attend UofL. That is a level one infraction, but it was allegedly committed while UofL was already on probation for the Katina Powell recruiting sex scandal. Bowen never played a game for UofL.

This investigation into the scheme led to the dismissals of head coach Rick Pitino and UofL athletic director Tom Jurich in October of 2017.

The ruling did not issue punishments for former Cardinal head coaches Rick Pitino or Chris Mack.

The IARP ruling states that two former UofL assistant coaches, Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair, each received a two-year show cause order.

The program was fined $5,000 and received a two week ban on communication with recruits during the 2022-23 school year. UofL could have faced a postseason ban, scholarship reductions and more.

UofL will lose seven recruiting days and be placed on probation for two years.

UofL cannot appeal this ruling

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

UofL athletics director Josh Heird said he expected anything from a potential post-season ban...
‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling
Wrestling practice
Eastern High School Brings Back Wrestling After 20 Year Hiatus
Cards hold first media day under head coach Kenny Payne
UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season
Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges